Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao greeted people of Telangana and the country on Holi festival. In a message, he said that "The festival of colours – Holi is a welcome to the restart of the cycle of nature in a new way and marks the beginning of the spring season with green shoots." Read More

2. Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday ridiculed the letter purported to have been written by the leaders of various Opposition parties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the arrest of Aam Admi Party leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. Read More

3. Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Monday celebrated the graduation of 140 students of its Advanced Management Programmes Class of 2022. The graduation ceremony commenced with the ceremonial procession led by the chief guest Hemang Jani, secretary, Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Rakesh Bharti Mittal, chairman, Mohali Campus Advisory Board and vice chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Prof. Madan Pillutla, dean, ISB; Prof. RamabhadranThirumalai, deputy dean, Prof. SaumyaSindhwani, associate dean-AMPs, and other senior faculty members. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her displeasure over the manner in which the Telangana government had insulted and humiliated her. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Not in a mood to allow the opposition to gain advantage, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has embarked upon a major exercise to address issues pertaining to each constituency. He has started meeting MLAs and MLCs individually and is reviewing the progress of the ongoing works and pending issues. Read More