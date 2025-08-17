Tourists flock to witness Koilsagar brimming to capacity

Mahabubnagar: The Koilsagar project in Mahabubnagar district is presenting a breathtaking sight as the reservoir has reached near full capacity, attracting tourists and nature lovers in large numbers. With the inflow of 1,400 cusecs of floodwater on Saturday, irrigation officials lifted two gates of the reservoir and released an equal quantum of water downstream into the Ookachettu stream, creating a spectacular scene of cascading waters.

The reservoir level stood at 31 ft against its full reservoir level of 32 ft, with the current storage at 2.09 TMCs out of the total 2.270 TMCs capacity. The sight of gushing waters from the gates, surrounded by the lush greenery of the region, has turned Koilsagar into a natural attraction drawing visitors from far and wide.

Not just locals from Mahabubnagar, but tourists from the neighbouring districts of Telangana as well as from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh have been thronging the project site. Families, youth, and travellers are spending hours enjoying the cool breeze, scenic landscapes, and the mesmerizing view of the overflowing reservoir.

However, the surge in tourist footfall has once again highlighted the need for basic amenities at the site. Tourism enthusiasts and local authorities stressed that facilities such as drinking water, toilets, benches, and resting spots should be arranged to ensure a comfortable experience for the visitors.