TPCC chief hopes positive verdict in Supreme Court over BC reservations

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed disappointment over the High Court's decision to conduct elections in the previous manner. Speaking to the...

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed disappointment over the High Court's decision to conduct elections in the previous manner.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, he revealed that a Special Leave Petition (SLP) has been submitted to the Supreme Court, contesting the High Court's ruling concerning the Backward Class (BC) reservation issue.

Goud anticipates that the SLP will be heard on Thursday and remains hopeful that they would get positive verdict in the Supreme Court.

He noted that while all parties supported the bill during its introduction in the Assembly.

