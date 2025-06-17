  • Menu
TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud appears before SIT in phone tapping case
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its inquiry into the Phone Tapping Case, commencing the process of recording statements from victims.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its inquiry into the Phone Tapping Case, commencing the process of recording statements from victims. As part of this effort, Mahesh Kumar Goud, the Chief of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), has been called to provide a witness statement. He arrived at Jubilee Hills Police Station on Tuesday, prompting a significant turnout of Congress workers outside the station.

A large contingent of Congress supporters gathered near the SIT office, but police intervened, preventing many from entering the precinct. This led to a minor altercation between law enforcement and party members.

Mahesh Kumar Goud, who served as the Congress Working President during the last elections, previously reported that his phone had been tapped. This allegation has spurred the current police investigation. Following the recent arrest of Praneeth Rao and the subsequent recovery of his phones, the data analysis revealed links to Goud, substantiating suspicions that his phone may have been compromised. Consequently, SIT officials have deemed it essential to record Goud's statement as a victim in the ongoing investigation.

