Tragedy Strikes in Achampet Mandal: Two Die After Consuming Stored Liquor

Palnadu: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Chamaru village of Achampet Mandal, Palnadu district, leaving the community in shock. Two relatives, a brother-in-law and his younger brother-in-law, passed away after consuming stored liquor following a family tragedy.

The incident occurred after they conducted the funeral rites of a family elder. Overwhelmed with grief, the two reportedly consumed leftover liquor, which led to severe health complications. Both individuals experienced intense vomiting and diarrhea, ultimately resulting in their untimely deaths.

Local residents expressed sorrow over the unfortunate chain of events and highlighted the dangers of consuming stored or illicit liquor. Authorities have been informed, and further investigation into the incident is underway. The tragedy has cast a pall over the village, with community members extending their condolences to the bereaved family.