Training on LED Tube Light Manufacturing for Students

Nagarkurnool: A training program on LED tube light manufacturing was conducted at the National High School in the district center. Organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, New Delhi, the objective was to educate students about sustainable lifestyles, focusing on reducing environmental degradation, conserving natural resources, and lowering CO2 emissions, waste, and pollution. This initiative aimed to promote social and economic development and enhance the quality of life for everyone.

Under the guidance of Telangana State Green Core, the District Education Department organized a one-day workshop on LED tube light manufacturing for 100 students from 50 schools, with two students (from grades 8 and 9) representing each school. The workshop took place at the National High School. Students were taught how to assemble their own LED tube lights (approximately 2 feet in length) and take them home. Additionally, a session on compost pit methods was conducted.

District Education Officer Govindarajulu stated that students would gain practical knowledge on LED bulb manufacturing during the workshop, and participating students received certificates. District Science Officer Rajasekhar Rao, State NGC Coordinator Rajasekhar, and National High School Headmaster Ravi, along with teachers, were present at the event.