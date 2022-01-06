TRS continues Nizam-style dictatorship in TS: Raman Singh

Karimnagar: In Telangana State Nizam's dictatorship and Razakar atrocities were continuing, alleged Chhattisgarh former CM Raman Singh.

He hit out at the TRS government for employing police who barged into the BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's office on Sunday night and arresting the MP and others for staging a protest in support of teachers.

The anti-people, anti-dictatorial TRS government in Telangana has lost its right to stay in power for a single moment, he said while demanding action against the Commissioner of Police and personnel who raided the MP's office. Raman Singh along with Sanjay Kumar, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender and others addressed a press conference here on Thursday after consoling the MP's family members. Karimnagar police lathi charged BJP activists and women and injured them, he complained.

Speaking on the occasion, he said thousands of BJP activists were fighting under the leadership of Sanjay Kumar against the TRS's misrule in the State. The TRS' fall has begun in the State and the BJP wave started in Telangana. He said BJP activists were not afraid of lathis and bullets and saluted the activists for their display of spirit of struggle. BJP is a party that works with discipline and integrity.

Was it wrong to stage a protest demanding to amend GO 317 on behalf of jobs and teachers, he questioned. He said people were against the KCR government. TRS lost Huzurabad by-polls despite spending Rs 500 crore. The TRS leadership was growing impatient after the defeat in Huzurabad, the former Chattisgarh Chief Minister said. Sanjay Kumar complained that journalists were also attacked by police in the incident but their silence was annoying.

It was atrocious to arrest a former Dalit MLA B Shoba even though she has nothing to do with the incident and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman was forced to spend in cold night. BJP leaders DK Aruna, MLAs Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao, Dr Manohar, Dr Laxman, Premender Reddy, state BJP affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh and others were present.