TRS MP Ravichandra along with Bihar MP takes oath as RS members

New Delhi: Two newly-elected Rajya Sabha members Ravichandra Vaddiraju and Aneel Prasad Hegde from Telangana and Bihar took oath on Monday. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to both the members of Rajya Sabha in his chamber. Vaddiraju and Hegde were elected as members of Rajya Sabha in the bye-election from Telangana and Bihar respectively. They have been elected to the Rajya Sabha to fill the casual vacancies caused in the Upper House due to the resignation of Banda Prakash and the passing away of Mahendra Prasad. Vaddiraju, a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader took an oath in Telugu while Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Hegde took the oath in Hindi.

The Secretary-General Rajya Sabha and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

Later, Telangana Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavati Rathod, TRS Parliament member KK, Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswar Rao, MPs Maloth Kavitha, Pasunuri Dayakar, MLCs Kadiyam Srihari, Basavaraj Saraiah, Banda Prakash, Tata Madhu, MLAs Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Shankar Nayak, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Nannapaneni Narendar, Warangal Municipla Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Corporation chairmen Vasudeva Reddy, Nagurla Venkanna, Errolla Srinivas and others felicitated and congratulated RS MP Ravichandra on the occasion.



Similarly, everyone met Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and felicitated him.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao stated that it is an opportunity for the newly elected RS MP to become a voice of Telangana people. The Minister said that the delegation is happy for Ravichandra elected unanimously and taking oath as MP here in presence of them.

