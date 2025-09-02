TSEC reschedules publication of electoral rolls in GPs

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) rescheduled the preparation and publication of the electoral rolls in Gram Panchayats. The SEC on Monday issued a notification releasing a schedule for the draft voters list. The SEC has directed the District Panchayat officers to prepare and publish the photo electoral rolls on September 6 of all the Gram Panchayats in the notified schedule-VIII under section 4 read with section 3 of Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018, as amended from time to time adopting the Assembly constituency photo electoral rolls in toto with July 1, 2025 as the qualifying date as per the schedule, duly indicating the ward division as per the procedures.

The preparation of draft photo electoral rolls of Gram Panchayats and display ward wise electoral rolls at Gram Panchayat and Mandal Praja Parishad office will be done on September 6, meeting with the representatives of political parties at district level by the district election authorities will be taken up on September 8, meeting with representatives of political parties at mandal level by concerned MPDO will be on September 8, receipt of objections if any on re-arrangement of rural assembly voters into ward wise Gram Panchayat electoral rolls will be from September 6 to 8. The disposal of objections by DPO will be on September 9 and final publication of ward wise photo electoral rolls of Gram Panchayats by the district Panchayat Officer will be done on September 10. It may be mentioned here that the High Court has fixed September 30 as the deadline for completing the election process. The government is likely to take a final call on going for elections in the next cabinet meeting.

