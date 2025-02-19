TSRTC Announces Special Discounts on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Route for Travelers

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has good news for those traveling on the Vijayawada route. TSRTC has announced special discounts on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route. A 10 percent discount is being offered on Lahari-Non AC Sleeper-cum-Seater and Super Luxury services, while an 8 percent discount is available on Rajdhani AC buses. The RTC management issued a statement to this effect on Wednesday (February 19).

Passengers are advised to take advantage of this discount. For advance reservations on TSRTC buses, they can visit the official website at http://tgsrtcbus.in.

This was revealed by TSRTC MD Sajjanar on the social media platform X (Twitter).

He mentioned that RTC is offering discounts for passengers traveling on the Vijayawada route and encouraged them to make use of this facility.

The second largest Gollagattu Jatara in Telangana is being held in Suryapet. Devotees from across the state are expected to attend the Jatara, and it seems that RTC has announced this offer with this event in mind.

Additionally, with the Shivaratri festival on the 26th of this month, those staying in Hyderabad will have the opportunity to visit their hometowns, which will also benefit RT. Passengers, who have been facing the rise in bus ticket prices, are expressing happiness over the announcement of the TSRTC discount.