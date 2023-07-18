TSRTC launches Palle Velugu town bus pass

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, unveiled the Palle Velugu Town Bus Pass posters at the Bus Bhavan on Monday.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has taken a key decision to reduce the financial burden of passengers by launching Palle Velugu Town Bus Pass and also a pilot project, it has decided to implement this pass in the Palle Velugu buses plying in Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and Nalgonda districts. The new town bus pass will be available to the passengers from July 18.

According to the TSRTC officials, with this town bus pass, passengers can access unlimited travel within 10 km in Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar and 5 km in Nizamabad and Nalgonda. TSTRC has finalised the price of Palle Velugu Town Bus Pass as Rs 800 per month for 10 km radius and Rs 500 for 5 km radius. The general bus pass is already available in Hyderabad and Warangal. Based on the requests received from passengers to implement the bus pass in district centres, the RTC has introduced the new facility. For more information, interested passengers can contact TSRTC call center numbers 040-69440000 or 040-23450033, said senior officer.

“Employees and small traders travel a lot in the district centres. To reduce their financial burden, TSRTC management has made available this bus passes. Depending on the passenger feedback, we will expand the Palle Velugu town bus pass to more areas, said, VC Sajjanar, Managing Director, TSRTC.