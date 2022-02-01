TSRTC staff attending Medaram Jatara to be given booster dose

Hyderabad: The State government will ensure that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation staff who are over 12,000 in numbers attending the Samakka Saralamma jatara duties would be given booster dose for their safety. The decision on the booster dose comes in the wake of TSRTC deploying 12,000 staff and 150 officers especially for the Jatra. The Corporation is all geared up to operate 3,845 special buses for devotees from the Telangana and neighbouring States for Samakka Saralamma Jatara in Medaram.



Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan reviewed the arrangements for the Jatra on Monday. Ajay Kumar said that the Corporation was getting ready to provide safe transport services to devotees visiting the historical Medaram Jatara. Special buses would be operated for devotees coming from other States as devotees.

The minister said that the TSRTC plays a key role during the Jatara. It has already set up boarding and alighting points on the Medaram grounds and has set up 42 Q-lines on nearly 50 acres of land. In the Karimnagar zone, buses would be operated from Warangal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Medak and other districts. Centres also will be set up at different locations in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. Ajay Kumar directed the officials to ensure that Medaram passengers do not face any difficulties in transportation and at the same time ensure providing better food to the staff on duty as well as better accommodation facilities. Employees deployed to Medaram Jatara should be vaccinated with booster doses through a special drive, and provide hand sanitisers, masks to protect themselves from the omicron variant. All the buses must be fully sanitised at the time of departure, he said.

Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan advised all officers on the past Jatara experiences. The RTC authorities should pay special attention to controlling traffic jams in coordination with the police department. He said the corporation should take all possible steps in coordination with the government departments to provide better services with all kinds of arrangements to the passengers. TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said that 12,000 personnel and 150 officers would be deployed for Medaram Jatara to make it successful. During the Jatara, special control rooms would be set up at the respective bus stands with 50 cctv cameras. He said that an online booking facility has been made available from MGBS and JBS in Hyderabad.