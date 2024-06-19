TSUTF demands promotions for SGTs as HMs

Hyderabad: The Telangana United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) on Tuesday demanded the government promote secondary grade teachers (SGTs) with DEd and BEd qualifications as headmasters of primary schools based on their seniority.

TSUTF president K Jangaiah and general secretary Chava Ravi, in a representation to the Education Department authorities, demanded the government amend GOs 11 and 12 to provide for such promotions.

They urged the government to implement the assurance given by former CM K Chandrashekar Rao in the Assembly to increase the number of primary school headmaster posts to 10,000. The leaders asked the government to sanction 5,571 PS HM posts.

They pointed out that a SGT teacher is eligible for promotion in multiple subjects based on seniority in web counselling as a school assistant for all subjects, resulting in denial of promotions for SGTs below them in seniority and the opportunity to get promotions.

Against this backdrop, they demanded the promotion of one SGT in only one subject to clear the way for promotion for other senior SGTs.