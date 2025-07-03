Tummala writes to Centre for boosting urea supplies amid severe shortage

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Wednesday urged Union Chemical and Fertilizers Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda to enhance the state’s urea allocation from indigenous plants and issue an additional supply plan to compensate for shortfalls from April to June 2025, stating that a continuous mismatch between approved allocation and actual supply was pushing Telangana into distress during the critical Kharif season.

In a letter, the Minister highlighted that while the Department of Fertilizers issued supply plans for April, May, June, and July 2025 – allotting a total of 1.60 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) for July, 60 per cent of which is from imported sources – the state faces a persistent shortfall between its approved allocation and the actual vessel-based allotment in the imported Urea category, with no vessel yet allotted for the July quota.

This persistent mismatch and piecemeal allotments adversely affect the timely and adequate availability of Urea at the field level.

Consequently, the State Government has reiterated the urgency of the situation, requesting the Department of Fertilizers to ensure full realisation of the 0.97 LMT of imported Urea allocated for July 2025 through immediate vessel allotment, enhance the allotment of Urea from indigenous units, particularly RFCL, from 30,800 MT to 60,000 MT considering its logistical accessibility and operational convenience for timely movement within the State, and provide an additional supply plan to compensate for the shortfall quantities experienced from April to June 2025.