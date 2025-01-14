Turmeric Board Begins Operations in Nizamabad: A Boost for Farmers

Nizamabad : Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the Turmeric Board will commence its operations in Nizamabad from today, marking a significant step towards the welfare and development of turmeric farmers.

The minister emphasized that the Turmeric Board will provide the much-needed impetus for farmers' growth by enhancing their opportunities and ensuring better support. Currently, the board will utilize funds from the Spices Board to initiate its activities. However, he assured that sufficient funds will be allocated exclusively for the Turmeric Board in the upcoming Union Budget.

Piyush Goyal also laid out an ambitious plan to double turmeric production within the next two years. Additionally, he stated that the government will promote the use of turmeric in the preparation of Ayurvedic medicines, further boosting demand for the crop. This development is expected to empower turmeric farmers in Telangana and beyond, fostering a brighter future for the agricultural sector.