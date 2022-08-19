Two of fake Indian currency circulating gang held

Hyderabad: The Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Mirchowk Police apprehended two persons, who were making and circulating fake Indian currency notes in Hyderabad and other cities. Total fake Indian currency notes of Rs 2.5 lakh were seized at the instance of the accused.

The accused were identified as Syed Ansar, vegetable vendor of Islampura, Lathur District, Maharashtra State, Shaik Imran, School Bags maker of Farooq Nagar, Vattapally, Hyderabad and Shekar of Hulsoor, Karnataka State was absconding.

The main accused Shekar running NS Computers and Xerox Centre at his native place hatched a plan to print the fake Indian currency notes to make easy money through illegal means. As per his plan he procured all necessary equipment and started to print fake Indian currency for further circulation. Later, he shared his plan to Syed Ansar and directed him to circulate the fake Indian currency in the market. Shekar sold out the currency to one Ansar in a ratio of 8000 OC: 50,000 FC. Subsequently, Syed Ansar was re-selling the same to Shaik Imran of Falaknuma, Hyderabad in a ratio of 15,000 OC; 50,000 FC for further circulation.

P. Sai Chaitanya, IPS, Dy. Commissioner of Police, South Zone said based on credible information, the Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone, Hyderabad along with Mirchowk Police apprehended the above accused at MGBS Out Gate which comes under the limits of Mirchowk Police Station and seized the Fake Indian Currency Notes all worth Rs 2.5 Lakh. The accused and seized property was handed over to SHO Mirchowk PS for further investigation.

The above arrests were made under the supervision of Sneha Mehra, IPS., I/c ADCP, Task Force, South Zone, Hyderabad, S. Raghavendra, Inspector of Police, South Zone, M. Appala Naidu, Inspector of Police, Mirchowk PS , SIs N. Srishylam, V. Narender, K. Narsimulu , Shaik Buran and staff of South Zone Task Force, Hyderabad City along with Mirchowk Police.