Union Minister Kishan Reddy Writes to CM Revanth Reddy, Declines to Attend 'Praja Palana Dinotsavam'

Union Minister Kishan Reddy has written a formal letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that he will not be participating in the state's Praja Palana Dinotsavam (Good Governance Day) celebrations. In his letter, Kishan Reddy criticized the event, calling it an attempt to divert public attention and rewrite history.

The Union Minister emphasized that the central government is officially observing Vimochana Dinotsavam (Liberation Day) to commemorate the integration of Hyderabad into the Indian Union. He urged the state government to also observe this day instead of focusing on Praja Palana Dinotsavam. Kishan Reddy expressed his unwillingness to be part of an event that, according to him, ignores the significance of Vimochana Dinotsavam.