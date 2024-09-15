Live
- NASA Issues Asteroid Alert: 720-Foot Rock Approaching Earth at High Speed
- Mahesh Kumar Goud Assumes Role as TPCC Chief
- Devotees Flood Khairatabad Ganapati on Final Day of Ganesh Chaturthi
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy Writes to CM Revanth Reddy, Declines to Attend 'Praja Palana Dinotsavam'
- Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Receives Prestigious Invitation to Nobel Peace Summit in Mexico
- GANESH NIMAJJANAM 2024: Focus on Eco-Friendly Immersions as Hyderabad Prepares for the Grand Farewell
- Harish Rao Criticises Revanth Reddy’s Leadership, Highlights KCR's Governance
- Hyderabad Faces Heavy Traffic Jams in Several Areas
- Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Hits 100 Crore+ Worldwide
- Arvind Kejriwal should never have entered politics, says Anna Hazare
Just In
Union Minister Kishan Reddy Writes to CM Revanth Reddy, Declines to Attend 'Praja Palana Dinotsavam'
Union Minister Kishan Reddy has written a formal letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that he will not be participating in the...
Union Minister Kishan Reddy has written a formal letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that he will not be participating in the state's Praja Palana Dinotsavam (Good Governance Day) celebrations. In his letter, Kishan Reddy criticized the event, calling it an attempt to divert public attention and rewrite history.
The Union Minister emphasized that the central government is officially observing Vimochana Dinotsavam (Liberation Day) to commemorate the integration of Hyderabad into the Indian Union. He urged the state government to also observe this day instead of focusing on Praja Palana Dinotsavam. Kishan Reddy expressed his unwillingness to be part of an event that, according to him, ignores the significance of Vimochana Dinotsavam.