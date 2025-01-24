Union Minister to inaugurate `80 cr Smart City projects today

Karimnagar: As part of the Smart City project that has changed the direction of Karimnagar, Union Urban Development and Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will visit Karimnagar on Friday to inaugurate development works worth about Rs 80 crore.

He will inaugurate the sports complex, 24-hour uninterrupted drinking water supply programme in Housing Board Colony under the municipal corporation; Padma Nagar integrated market, multipurpose park, and smart classes at Kumar Wadi High School.

The Multipurpose Park built at a cost of Rs 14 crore will be available from Friday onwards at GeetapanamChaurasta in the heart of the city. There is a pleasant atmosphere at the park with musical water fountain, food court, children’s play equipment, walking track and gardens.

Works have been completed at a cost of Rs 10 crore to provide 24-hour water supply to the villages surrounding Karimnagar under the jurisdiction of Karimnagar Corporation. It has been designed in such a way that a total of about 4500 houses can get purified water just by turning the tap.

Meters have already been installed in five divisions. About 2,500 houses will be supplied with continuous water and arrangements are being made for that. Karimnagar will be recognized as a city with continuous water supply in the state.

The integrated market in Padma Nagar has been built with stalls of Rs 14 crores with all the shops, vegetables, meat, fish, groceries, etc. at one place. It will be convenient for the city residents to get all the goods at one place along with the traffic problem.

A sports complex has been built at the entrance of Ambedkar Stadium with a cost of Rs 22 crores. A commercial complex has been built on the road side of Kattarapur, Bhagat Nagar and Ganesh Nagar areas, in which a large banquet hall, six dormitory rooms, bathrooms, 22 sheds, 22 AC rooms, and a cellar park have been provided for the players.

Along with this, classrooms built at Rs 10 crores and smart digital classes built at Rs 10 crores will be inaugurated in Kumar Wadi School. City Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao told The Hans India that he feels fortunate to have the opportunity to develop Karimnagar as Mayor.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the city people, officials, state ministers and public representatives who are coming for the inauguration ceremony for their great cooperation.