Vignan’s University achieves NBA Tier–1 accreditation
Highlights
Bhongir: Vignan’s University, Vadlamudi, Guntur, has achieved a milestone with the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) granting Tier–1 accreditation to all its eligible engineering programmes. Vice-Chancellor Col Prof P Nagabhushan said this recognition reflects the university’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and social responsibility.
An NBA inspection team visited the campus in August 2025 and reviewed teaching quality, research, labs, placements, and student performance.
Programmes such as Biomedical, Bioinformatics, Civil, Chemical, and IT Engineering have now received Tier–1 accreditation, joining the previously accredited Computer Science, ECE, EEE, Biotechnology, and Mechanical Engineering departments.
