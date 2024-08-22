  • Menu
Visiting Yadagirigutta temple to save people from Revanth’s sins: Harish
BRS senior leader T Harish Rao would visit the Yadagirigutta temple on Thursday for the well-being of the people of Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao would visit the Yadagirigutta temple on Thursday for the well-being of the people of Telangana for the sin committed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who had vowed in the name of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy that he would waive off the loans of all farmers by August 15.

Harish Rao alleged that CM Revanth Reddy broke his promise by slandering Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy that he would waive off the loans of all the farmers by August 15. “We are going to visit the Yadadri temple on Thursday along with MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders to pray to God to save the people from the sin committed by sinful Revanth,” said Harish Rao.

Harish Rao said that while the CM was saying that the loans have been waived off, on the other hand, the ministers are saying that they have not. “I will participate in the dharna organised on Thursday in Alair and condemn Revanth Reddy, who could not keep his promise before the Gods,” said Harish Rao.

