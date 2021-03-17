Vote counting underway for graduates' MLC election in Telangana

Vote counting for two graduates' constituency MLC election is underway in Telangana. While the votes polled for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad are being counted at Indoor stadium in Saroornagar, the votes for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda are being counted at the market department warehouse in Nalgonda.

A total of 3,86,320 votes were polled as against the total number of 5,05,565 votes for Nalgonda seat while 3,57,354 votes were polled for Hyderabad MLC seat.

Around 93 candidates contested for the MLC seat of Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad including the TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi and Ramachandar Rao from BJP and former MLC professor K Nageshwar Rao as an independent candidate. For Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat, 71 candidates contested including Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from TRS, professor M Kodandaram from TJS.