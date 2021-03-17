X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Vote counting underway for graduates' MLC election in Telangana

Vote counting underway for graduates MLC election in Telangana
x

Vote counting underway for graduates' MLC election in Telangana

Highlights

Vote counting for two graduates' constituency MLC election is underway in Telangana.

Vote counting for two graduates' constituency MLC election is underway in Telangana. While the votes polled for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad are being counted at Indoor stadium in Saroornagar, the votes for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda are being counted at the market department warehouse in Nalgonda.

A total of 3,86,320 votes were polled as against the total number of 5,05,565 votes for Nalgonda seat while 3,57,354 votes were polled for Hyderabad MLC seat.

Around 93 candidates contested for the MLC seat of Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad including the TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi and Ramachandar Rao from BJP and former MLC professor K Nageshwar Rao as an independent candidate. For Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda seat, 71 candidates contested including Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from TRS, professor M Kodandaram from TJS.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X