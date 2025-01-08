Wanaparthy collector directs to provide security at EVM warehouse

Live
Highlights
EVM warehouse should be provided with complete security wanaparthy District Collector, Election Officer Adarsh Surabhi.
As part of the monthly inspections regarding the security of EVM warehouse, the Collector inspected the EVM warehouse next to the local RDO office on Wednesday. The register, warehouse seals and police security aspects were inspected.
RDO Subramaniam, local Tahsildar Ramesh Reddy and other staff were with the Collector.
