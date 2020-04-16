Warangal: Mobile ATMs in no movement zones

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) administration has planning to send mobile ATM vans to 'no movement zones' in the city facilitating the denizens to draw their cash. Since 15 areas have been designated as no movement zone in the city after a sizable number of people, who attended Tablghi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, were tested positive, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to curb the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). As part of it, the GWMC has pressed 26 mobile vans into service to ensure the supply of vegetables to all the households in this no movement zones. This apart, the administration has also ensured supply of other essentials to the doorsteps of denizens.



However, with the people facing problem in getting cash to pay for their daily requirements, the GWMC has decided to run mobile ATM vans for the convenience of the public.

Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy said that they are going to run ATMs along with the mobile vegetable markets in no movement zones. The administration has appointed 15 surveillance teams to oversee the supply of essential to the doorsteps of people, she said. Efforts are on to set up mobile ATMs by coordinating with the District Lead bank officials. It would help people to withdraw cash from their accounts.

A schedule of these ATM vans' availability in each locality would be announced through the public address (PA) system," Satpathy said.