Warangal: SR students secure high marks in JEE

Warangal: The students of SR Educational Academy excelled in the JEE (Main) 2022 results announced on Monday, according to the Chairman A Varada Reddy. Revak Sai Puppala who secured 99.97 per cent in the examination is the topper from SR Educational Academy. Madhamshetty Saketh Sai Ram and Barre Varthika Reddy scored 99.96 per cent and 99.95 per cent respectively in the exam.

Also among those who excelled with high percentage were Gindam Karthikeya (99.87), Kandakatla Sreeshanth (99.83), Jupaka Varun Teja (99.74), Kandakatla Sreeram (99.72), Denchanadula Rushikesh Reddy (99.64), Samudrala Manoj Kumar (99.54), Pittala Sidartha (99.52), Kolanu Varun (99.52) and Badavath harsha (99.52).

SR Institutions chairman A Varada Reddy, Directors Madhukar Reddy and Santhosh Reddy greeted the students on the occasion. They said their institutions have been striving hard to impart quality education so as to provide a secure career to the students.