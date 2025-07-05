Warrior-saint Alluri is an inspiration: Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that the patience and restraint exhibited by the Armed Forces during ‘Operation Sindoor’ mirrored the very qualities of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who made an invaluable contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Addressing an event organised under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture and Kshatriya Seva Sangham, marking the 128th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju and the 103rd anniversary of the Rampa Rebellion, held here on Friday, the Defence Minister termed him a ‘warrior-saint’. He invoked Alluri’s moral clarity and grassroots leadership, drawing a direct line between his legacy and the ethos of India’s modern defence and development strategy. “Alluri Ji was not just a revolutionary; he was a movement. His guerrilla resistance, despite limited resources, remains a shining example of courage driven by principle. He taught us that standing up against injustice is not just a right, it is the nation’s Dharma,” Mr Singh added.

Referring to ‘Operation Sindoor’, he stated that the Indian Armed Forces displayed patience and restraint while dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), ensuring complete caution so that no civilian population was harmed.

Rajnath Singh outlined the Government’s vision of tribal empowerment, echoing Alluri’s lifelong mission to uplift the most marginalised communities. He detailed recent government initiatives, such as the Prime Minister’s Tribal Development Mission, Skill India, and the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Campaign, asserting that these are tangible steps towards integrating tribal communities with dignity and opportunity, rather than relying on charity. “From being denied basic rights during colonial rule to becoming the guardians of sustainable growth today, our tribal brothers and sisters have come a long way, and we are committed to walking alongside them,” he added.

The Union Defence Minister stressed that the Government’s efforts were inspired not just by policy but by emotion and a deep commitment to the values Alluri lived and died for. “His life was not just one of bravery, but of unity,” he said, underlining how Alluri transcended caste barriers and is remembered across India as a ‘tribal warrior’. He described the birth anniversary celebrations as a reflection of India’s journey under 11 years of transformative governance, and its resolve to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy welcomed Rajnath Singh, highlighting him as a great leader who has revitalised the national defence industry and showcased the strength of India’s military through ‘Operation Sindoor’. Kishan Reddy mentioned that places where Alluri lived and organised his revolt against the British were developing into tourist destinations with the Centre’s support.