Water release into RDS canal brings relief to farmers

Gadwal : In a significant move aimed at bolstering agricultural prospects, former MLA Dr SA Sampath Kumar, who also serves as the Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), led the release of water into the RDS (Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme) canal. This initiative, undertaken on Saturday at Sindhanur, marks a pivotal moment for the farmers of Alampur constituency as they prepare for the Kharif cultivation season.

Amidst a gathering of enthusiastic farmers, Dr Kumar raised the canal lift, allowing the much-needed water to flow into the RDS canal. The release is expected to rejuvenate the agricultural landscape, ensuring that the fields are well-irrigated and ready for the upcoming planting season.



While the Krishna River is currently flowing at full capacity, farmers of Nadigadda area are grappling with severe water shortages.



The main reservoirs in Gadwal and Alampur constituencies, crucial for agricultural activities, are either empty or rapidly drying up, causing significant distress among the local farming community.

Key reservoirs such as Ryalam Padu, Guddem Doddi, Tati Kunta, Nagardoddi, Muchochoni Palli, and Chinnoni Palli, which are integral to the Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme, have been particularly affected.

The broader issue of empty reservoirs remains a pressing concern.



Addressing the gathering, Dr Kumar said, “We are aware of the critical water shortages faced by our farmers,” he said. “We are working tirelessly to ensure that agricultural needs are met.”



The farmers, along with government officials, are now hoping that the reservoirs in Gadwal and Alampur constituencies will be filled using the available water from the Krishna River.

