We Had a Natural Rhythm: Gyanendra Tripathi Reflects on Working with Aakash Sinha in Amazon MX Player’s Loot Kaand

Loot Kaand is now streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player. Amazon MX Player’s latest original series Loot Kaand is making headlines for its gripping narrative and powerful performances. Directed by Ruchir Arun and backed by the creators of Drishyam, the high-octane thriller unfolds around siblings Palash and Latika, whose meticulously planned heist unravels into unexpected chaos. Among the standout performances is that of Gyanendra Tripathi, who plays Pinaki, a crafty character whose comic timing and quick wit keep audiences hooked.

Speaking about his experience on set, Gyanendra opened up about the camaraderie he shared with co-actor Aakash Sinha, who plays Binaghi in the series. “If I had the chance, I would love to step into the role played by Aakash,” he revealed. “He brings such a wonderful blend of goofiness, innocence, and unwavering loyalty to the character, and when the situation demands it, he shows immense bravery, too. Working with him was an absolute delight. He did a phenomenal job, and I truly enjoyed watching him bring the role to life. If given the opportunity, I’d love to be Binaghi's friend.”

The actor also shed light on the dynamic among the cast, which includes Sahil Mehta, Tanya Maniktala, Saad Bilgrami, Ronjini Chakraborty, Nitin Goel, and Amit Sarkar. “The entire team was incredible,” he said. “I had seen Tanya and Sahil’s work before, but we hadn't met in person. However, the moment we started talking, the connection felt effortless. Mutual respect among co-stars is essential, especially when you’re shooting intense scenes together.”

However, it was his collaboration with Aakash Sinha that stood out most. “Since most of my scenes were with Aakash, it was an exciting experience working together. He’s an old friend, someone I know inside out, and since we come from the same institute and have been mentored by the same teachers, we had a natural rhythm. It was a joy to bounce ideas off each other and bring our characters to life.”

Loot Kaand is currently available to stream for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, accessible via mobile apps, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.