We will not allow MIM to win Mayor seat: MP Arvind

Nizamabad: "TRS has decided to give Nizamabad Mayor seat to MIM and we will not allow it to happen," MP Dharmapuri Arvind said. Lamenting that no one cared when Hindus were attacked in Bhainsa, he stated that Bhainsa incident proves that MIM government is ruling the State.



If MIM candidate becomes Mayor, then Nizamabad will become like old city of Hyderabad.

Speaking at a press meet here on Friday, the MP assured that if BJP wins the Mayor seat, then the first signature will be on the proposal of changing the district's name as 'Indur'. Urging the people to vote for BJP candidates, he promised that they will work round the clock. He stated that Indur will remain undeveloped if MIM candidate becomes Mayor. Criticising TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao as political illiterate, Arvind said that KTR has no equal status to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The credit of limiting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who created history by successfully organising movement for separate Telangana, to the farmhouse goes to KTR and Kavitha, he pointed out.

MP Arvind alleged that students were forced to change their religion in Gurukuls. He announced of launching 24-hour hunger strike in protest against the attack on Hindus in Bhainsa, even if the police didn't give permission.

Wondering that how Home Minister can order to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he questioned whether he is a State Minister? Or Minister for Minorities?

The MP warned KTR to control himself and said there are hundreds of activists like him in the BJP,

who will sacrifice their lives for Modi and will not keep quite if anyone criticises Modi.

Arvind assured that if BJP wins the Mayor seat, then there will be no commissions and will not divert the development funds. 'We will develop the district in just two years, which the other governments failed to do in 20 years,' he said.

Reminding that he achieved Turmeric Board for Nizamabad, the MP challenged Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to persuade Chief Minister KCR to write a letter to the Centre seeking minimum support price for turmeric.