We'll set Telangana free from BRS clutches: Modi

Thus spake PM

KCR gave tears, betrayal and unemployment to people of Telangana Farmhouse CM destroying Telangana's identity of tradition and technology Double engine sarkar only can ensure development of Telangana

Mahbubabad/ Karimanagar: Winding up his poll campaign in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the BJP will bring Telangana out of the clutches of BRS. “BJP’s resolve is to send corrupt leaders of the ruling party to jail,” he said.

Addressing public meetings at Mahabubabad and Karimnagar on Monday, Modi laced his speech with some Telugu words saying KCR promised to deliver Neelu-Nidhulu-Niyamakalu (water funds and jobs). But, what he had delivered was "Kanneellu-Mosalu-Nirudyogulu (tears, cheating and unemployment)." Modi’s use of Telugu words drew cheers from the audience.

He said Telangana was at a critical juncture of its journey into future and during his visits to different parts of the state he heard one voice “Kona Kona BJP Gana” dominating the state.

Modi said this was necessary to stop the destruction of Telangana’s twin identity of tradition and technology by the ‘farmhouse’ CM.

“BJP considers its responsibility to free Telangana from the clutches of the BRS rule as it was mired in corruption and was running mafia rule,” he said.

Modi said people of Telangana have two important acts to perform - one it should oust BRS out from power and second it should prevent corrupt Congress from coming to power.

"Dono papi hain" (both are sinners), the Congress and BRS have sinned against the people of the state. For the sake of getting rid of one disease (BRS), we should not invite another disease (Congress). Keep both the family-run parties away from further destroying the future of 'your children," he warned.



Parivarvadi' parties destroy law and order. Bomb blasts happened often when Congress was in power, 'Shahi Parivar' (royal family) of Congress insulted the late Narasimha Rao at every step, Modi said.

He listed out the Centre's commitment to the development and progress of the STs and cited the creation of museums to honour great tribal leaders, including Komaram Bheem and Ramji Gond. On the social justice front, he said, BJP will leave no stone unturned to empower the Madiga community.

Highlighting the soaring prices in Telangana, he assured that once the BJP government comes to power in the state, it will ensure reducing the VAT on petrol and diesel. The decision will be taken on the first day of the formation of the government and you will experience it when you go to the petrol filling stations on the first day of the BJP in power.aid KCR promised to make Karimnagar a smart city but he failed.