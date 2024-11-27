Which one will you prefer caste census or skill census?

Caste and skill censuses are crucial. The skill census brings out the abilities of an individual, while the caste census offers a greater understanding of socio-economic differences within society. Both censuses should be integrated for better results because data of both caste and skill availability is a must if the government wants to make well-informed decisions.

-Bandi Anil Kumar, Karimnagar

In today’s competitive and globalised world, I strongly favour a skill census over a caste census. By concentrating on finding, developing, and utilising the wide range of abilities within our population, a skill census supports India’s ambitions to become a world leader. As the globe moves toward knowledge-based sectors, skill censuses will empower people by preparing them for global competition.

- Khaja Riyazuddin, advocate, Khammam

For social justice and equality, it is better to have a census based on caste. A skill-based census is flawed as it can be misused by the chauvinist politicians. The caste census has more relevance as it can identify the weakest sections among the masses. Caste in India reflects socio-economic conditions as well as deprivation. A caste census can serve as a mode of development to reduce economic disparities and provide equal opportunities to the backward communities

- Shahela Qurrath, law student, Khammam

A skill census can have numerous benefits for individuals, organisations, and society. It can enhance the career prospects of youth. In addition to industrial growth, societal benefits can significantly boost economic progress. Hence, skill census is better than caste census.

- Nagesh Pampati, travel agent, Hyd