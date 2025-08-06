Will KCR come clear on Ghose charges in Assembly?

Hyderabad: At a time when the PC Ghose Commission has pointed fingers at BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao and the government is looking to discuss the report in the Assembly, the big question in the political circles is whether KCR will come to the Assembly and defend himself.

While many party leaders are tight-lipped on this issue, some leaders said in hushed tones that the BRS chief should effectively counter the ruling party in the Assembly with facts and figures.

However, some other party leaders said that Rao might not be keen on coming to the House for varying reasons, especially on health grounds. Moreover, senior leaders like K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao could answer every question raised in the Kaleshwaram report dexterously, they added.

The government is looking to discuss the Kaleshwaram report in the Assembly during a special session likely to be held during the third week of August. The BRS chief has skipped Assembly sessions since the elections except for important occasions like taking oath as a member and on the first day of the budget session. However, he did not participate in any discussion.

Now with allegations levelled specifically against the Leader of the Opposition, there is pressure on the BRS chief to attend the Assembly and defend himself. A senior leader, who did not want to be named, said that KCR is the architect of irrigation projects in the state and it is better if he himself counters Revanth Reddy in the House instead of making others speak on his behalf.