Will oppose inauguration of Brahmana Vellemla Udaya Samudram Project

Chityala (Nalgonda): Former Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah has warned that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should allocate Rs 500 crores required for the full completion of the Brahmana Vellemla Udaya Samudram Project, including the necessary funds for land acquisition, before inaugurating the project. “Otherwise, if the Chief Minister comes to the district to inaugurate an incomplete project, we will oppose it,” he said, during a press meeting in Chityala on Thursday.

Lingaiah expressed his concerns, pointing out that although projects worth thousands of crores, such as the Yadadri-Damaracherla Power Project, the Nalgonda Medical College, and the Udaya Samudram Project, were initiated by former Chief Minister KCR, not a single rupee has been sanctioned by CM Revanth Reddy for their construction. He criticized the Chief Minister for failing to allocate funds for Nalgonda district’s development over the past year, calling his visit ironic.

The former MLA stated that during his tenure, he had already facilitated the trial run of the Brahmana Vellemla Udaya Samudram Project. However, he noted that Rs 300 crores in compensation is still due to those displaced by the project, and an additional Rs 200 crores are required for canal works.