With blessings of Sri Rama country should prosper: Harish

Siddipet: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday expressed his wish that with the blessings of Lord Rama, the State and the country should develop; people should live in happiness, peace and good health.

Rao participated in the kalyanam at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple on Parupalli Street, here. He offered silk garments, talambralu, pusthe and earthen lamps.

The MLA also took part in the Sita Rama Kalyanam at Hanuman temple in Naspur. He attended the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavams conducted at Renukanagar and Parupalli Street’s Rama Raju Ravitchettu Hanuman Temple, Ganji Hanuman Temple and the shrine in Lingareddypalli. He said, “I pray that Lord Sri Rama’s blessings guide the rulers to have devotion and deliver good governance.”