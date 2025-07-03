Women, youth must enter politics in large numbers, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Wednesday took part in the ‘Mock Parliament session’ held at KMIT on the occasion of 50 years of Congress Emergency by state BJP Mahila Morcha.

Speaking on the occasion, he said in the future, there was a need for youth and women to enter politics in large numbers in the country. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aspiration was to introduce moral and righteous politics and reminded that Modi had called for one lakh youth across the country to enter into politics.

“The young men and women who participated in this mock parliament should rise to the level of having to argue in Parliament in the future. The Indian Constitution is the best one in the world. In many countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, internal crises have arisen in those countries due to the violation of the constitution and suppression of democracy with military regimes. In India, we are implementing the constitution framed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. However, in 1975, during the rule of Indira Gandhi, the Constitution was set aside, civil rights were suppressed, and freedom of the press was taken away, and Emergency was imposed. On that day, without discussing it in the cabinet, the President was forced to sign it at midnight and lakhs of people were arrested before dawn. Among those arrested were Jayaprakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, V. Rama Rao, Venkaiah Naidu and Bandaru Dattatreya. We are organizing this mock parliament with the intention of making today’s generation aware of the anti-democratic actions that took place during the Emergency,” he said.

Reddy recalled during the rule of Indira Gandhi, when the problems of corruption and unemployment increased exponentially, Navnirman Samiti was formed in Gujarat and Bihar and added that a large-scale movement was launched by students against the Emergency and added that the police caned them. He recalled that in 1971, Socialist leader Raj Narayan, who lost the Lok Sabha elections, filed a case in the Allahabad High Court with evidence alleging that Indira Gandhi had engaged in electoral corruption and misused the power machinery. Indira Gandhi brought a new ordinance and postponed the elections in the name of internal crisis in the country.

“The elections that were supposed to be held once every five years were postponed for another year and an emergency was imposed. On that day, many Vidyarthi Parishad and Jana Sangh activists, women’s groups, youth groups, reporters, and politicians in Hyderabad city were lathicharged and arrested under the MISA Act. The Indira Gandhi government violated the constitutional rights of the people who claimed that they had the right to speak out against the Emergency. After the elections in 1977, when the Emergency was lifted, only a few of those arrested were released. Later, the Janata Party, formed under the leadership of Jayaprakash Narayan, came forward to protect the country’s democracy. In that election, all the ministers of the Indira Gandhi government were defeated and the Janata Party won through a silent revolution of the people,” he recalled.