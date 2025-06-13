Yadagirigutta board eludes as two mantris flex their muscles

Hyderabad: Group politics within the ruling Congress party in Nalgonda district have reportedly delayed the constitution of the Yadagirigutta Temple Development (YTD) Trust Board, intended to be modelled on the lines of the renowned Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Tirupati. Ministers such as N Uttam Kumar Reddy and the Komatireddy brothers are understood to be actively lobbying to secure positions for their nominees on the Trust Board.

The State government had made a clear decision to establish YTD, drawing inspiration from the TTD. A senior official confirmed that the government intends to constitute trust boards for temples with an annual revenue exceeding Rs 100 crore. As the Yadagirigutta Temple falls into this category, a trust board is slated for formation. To facilitate this, the government amended The Telangana Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Amendment Act 2025 in March of this year.

However, sources indicate that the initiative has stalled due to internal group politics within Nalgonda district. It is understood that information was already conveyed to public representatives in the district, but the response has been negative, with officials being asked to postpone the matter for a few days. Several MLAs from the district are reportedly eyeing positions on the board, given Yadagirigutta’s annual income of Rs 224 crore. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently instructed officials to swiftly establish the board, mirroring the TTD structure, with the aim of enhancing the management and development of the significant pilgrimage site.

While the TTD Board comprises 29 members, the proposed YTD will have 18 members. This includes a Chairman, nine other members, one member from the State Legislative Assembly or Council, one each from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Backward Classes (BC), and Women categories, and one member from the founder trustee family. Four ex officio members, including the Principal Secretary Revenue, the Commissioner of Endowments, and the Executive Officer of Yadagirigutta temple, will also sit on the board.

The Board’s tenure will be for two years, with members receiving no salary but entitled to Travelling Allowance and Dearness Allowance. Officials stated that the government would issue a formal notification for the trust board’s formation once they receive a go ahead from higher authorities.