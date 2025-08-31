Youth swept away saved after night-long operation

Ramannapet (Yadadri-Bhongir): A young man who accidentally fell into the Musi River on Friday evening was rescued by SDRF and Fire Department personnel on Saturday morning after an intense overnight operation.

The victim, identified as Konukuntla Matsyagiri from Lakshmapuram village in Ramannapet mandal, slipped and was carried nearly 300 meters downstream by the strong current before clinging to a tree and reaching a mud mound.

Alert locals immediately informed the police, revenue, and fire officials. Tahsildar Lal Bahadur Shastri and CI N Venkateshwarlu reached the spot and relayed the situation to higher authorities, who rushed an SDRF team from Yadagirigutta.

During the rescue attempt, one SDRF member accidentally fell into the river but was swiftly saved by his colleagues.

Despite their efforts, darkness and heavy floods made it impossible to reach Matsyagiri, forcing the team to halt operations at midnight. A tractor light was arranged to reassure the stranded youth, while his family, villagers, and local staff kept watch from the bridge throughout the night.

Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham and District Collector Hanumanth Rao monitored the rescue all night.