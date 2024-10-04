  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

YouTuber Harsha Sai Faces Another Complaint Over Alleged Online Harassment

YouTuber Harsha Sai Faces Another Complaint Over Alleged Online Harassment
x
Highlights

YouTuber Harsha Sai is in the spotlight once again as a new complaint has been lodged against him.

Hyderabad : YouTuber Harsha Sai is in the spotlight once again as a new complaint has been lodged against him. A victim has accused the influencer of orchestrating online trolling against her. The complaint was filed with the Cyber Crime Police in Cyberabad.

The victim claims that Harsha Sai is responsible for the ongoing harassment, which has caused her significant distress. In her complaint, she urged authorities to take action against those involved in the trolling. Additionally, she provided the police with screenshots as evidence of the alleged harassment.

As the situation unfolds, the Cyber Crime Police are expected to investigate the claims thoroughly and determine the appropriate course of action against the accused. This incident highlights the growing concerns over online harassment and the need for stricter measures to protect individuals from cyberbullying.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick