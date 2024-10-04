YouTuber Harsha Sai Faces Another Complaint Over Alleged Online Harassment

Live
Hyderabad : YouTuber Harsha Sai is in the spotlight once again as a new complaint has been lodged against him. A victim has accused the influencer of orchestrating online trolling against her. The complaint was filed with the Cyber Crime Police in Cyberabad.
The victim claims that Harsha Sai is responsible for the ongoing harassment, which has caused her significant distress. In her complaint, she urged authorities to take action against those involved in the trolling. Additionally, she provided the police with screenshots as evidence of the alleged harassment.
As the situation unfolds, the Cyber Crime Police are expected to investigate the claims thoroughly and determine the appropriate course of action against the accused. This incident highlights the growing concerns over online harassment and the need for stricter measures to protect individuals from cyberbullying.