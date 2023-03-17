Aditi Rao Hydari And Aparshakti Khurana's 'Jubilee' First Look Poster Is Out

These days popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, AHA, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, etc are leaving no stone unturned in coming up with unique stories to entertain all the digital audience! Even most of the ace Bollywood and Tollywood actors are also showcasing their amazing talent with interesting and intriguing web shows. 'Jubilee' is one such the most-awaited web show of Amazon Prime as it has an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor. Being a ten-episode web series, it is a fictional drama. Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster and showcased glimpses of the lead actors!

Even Aditi and Aparshakti also shared the first look poster of 'Jubilee' and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster Aditi also wrote, "Cinema is the art of storytelling and these glamorous sets have some of the most tellable stories that await you #JubileeOnPrime New Series, Apr 7 only on @primevideoin",

Being a bygone tale, all the lead actors looked awesome in the first look poster…

Going with the plot, it is speculated that the series will showcase the evolution of both India and the movies by making us witness the stories that gave birth to the Hindi film industry…

The show will be streamed on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform and Part One (Episodes 1 to 5) will stream from April 7, with Part 2 (Episodes 6 to 10) from April 14 across 240 countries.

Speaking about the web series, Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said, "Jubilee is a celebration of the magic of cinema; it is an homage to all the artistes and technicians who weave this magic on screen for us. The story follows the trials and tribulations of three young characters as they set out on their journey to become a part of the film industry. The story is replete with love, jealousy, treachery and all-consuming ambition. The creative genius of Vikramaditya Motwane and of soulful music composed by Amit Trivedi will transport you to the magnificent golden age of the Hindi film industry set in the 1940s and 1950s. Jubilee is a series that we are extremely proud of and we cannot wait to share it with the rest of the world."

Director Vikramaditya Motwane also said, "Jubilee has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn't a story to tell. While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place. We've painstakingly researched each aspect of the series to remain true to its era. It's been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we've all done."