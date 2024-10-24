Live
Just In
12 bikes seized during Cordon and Search
As part of the initiative to prevent anti-social activities, the police have organised Cordon and Search operation in Atmakur town on Wednesday.
Following the directions of SP Krishnakanth, about 100 cops including two CIs and 6 SIs headed by the DSP conducted raids on 1,256 houses in Nellore Palem area in Atmakur town and recovered 12 bikes without documents. Cops enquired over the whereabouts of offenders involved in house breakings and other anti-social activities.
In a press not released on Wednesday, SP Krishnakanth stated that the aim of conducting Cordon and Search is to identify the culprits in fled, indulged in various anti-social activities. He said recovery of gold, silver and other valuables, motorcycles without proper documentary evidences is also part of Cordon operations.