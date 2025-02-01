2-day dist-level science exhibition begins

Anantapur: A two-day district level science exhibition titled ‘Swadhyaya-2025’ began in grand style at PVKK Diploma College in Anantapur.

The event was inaugurated by the JNTUA Vice-Chancellor and chief guest Aacharya Sudarshan Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that such exhibitions would help in promoting scientific innovation and research among students, and Swadhyaya means self-study.

He praised the students’ projects for being highly creative and experimental. He said diploma education is a strong step towards a bright future. G Vaibhav. Principal of the diploma college, said that Swadhyaya is being organised in a prestigious manner every year and the models created by the students have been winning prizes at the State-level. This year, 155 projects were showcased and over 3,700 students from various colleges and schools came to view them.

College management representative Srikanth Reddy. special officer Srinivas Reddy. academic dean Santosh Reddy, Balaji MBA College principal Subbarao and others participated.

The exhibition will continue for two days to benefit the students. Special bus facilities have also been arranged for the programme.