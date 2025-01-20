3 held, 8.5 grams cocaine seized

Guntur: Officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department have arrested three persons and seized seven packets containing 8.5 grams of cocaine in Nallacheruvu on Sunday. This incident marks the first reported case of cocaine in the state.

According to the Prohibition and Excise Department in Guntur district, the three suspects were involved in selling narcotic drugs in the city. Acting on suspicion, the excise officers detained them.

During their investigation, they discovered the 8.5 grams of cocaine in their possession and confiscated their cell phones. The accused did not provide any information to the excise officials during

questioning.

The department has urged anyone with information about the sale of drugs, including ganja, to report it immediately by calling 14500.