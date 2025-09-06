30 injured after bus and lorry collision near Tirupati

A collision involving an RTC bus and a granite lorry near Agarala in Chandragiri Mandal, Tirupati district, has left 30 individuals injured. The bus, which was travelling from Bengaluru to Tirupati, had 48 passengers on board at the time of the incident.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred when the bus driver fell asleep at the wheel. Emergency services are currently transporting the injured to RUIA Hospital for medical treatment. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.