3,500 get placements at mega job mela

Eluru: Incoordination with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, a mega job fair under the leadership of Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar was grandly inaugurated at the CR Reddy Engineering College auditorium here on Monday. Over 3,500 job opportunities were provided through 42 leading companies.

Speaking on the occasion, district collector K Vetriselvi mentioned that 42 job fairs were conducted in all constituencies of the district, resulting in 2,400 job placements.

She described the availability of 3,500 jobs today as a positive development and urged youth to treat this as the first step in their careers, gain experience, and aim for higher positions in the future.

She encouraged everyone to participate in the job fair, noting that company representatives would be available until evening. She emphasised that job fairs are being held in every constituency as part of a continuous process and urged youth to make the most of it to shape their future and improve financially. She also appreciated CR Reddy College for coming forward to organise job fairs and service activities.

MP Putta Mahesh Kumar said that both Central and State governments are focusing on education and employment opportunities for the youth. He reiterated that providing job opportunities to youth was one of the major election promises and is now being fulfilled through such initiatives.

Sharing his personal experience, he said he came from a middle-class family, completed his civil engineering, and worked in a small company for 18 months with a salary of RS 12,000. Using that experience, he went on to build five companies with a turnover of RS 4,000 crore, providing employment to many. He said opportunities will come to everyone and urged youth to utilize them wisely.

West Godavari ZP Chairperson Ghanta Padmashri said that the mega job fair is a beacon of hope for youth and encouraged them to make the most of it.

District SP K Pratap Shiva Kishore appreciated the efforts of MP Putta Mahesh Kumar in providing job opportunities for youth in the Eluru Parliamentary constituency.

Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishna (Chanti) assured that even if one doesn’t succeed initially, jobs will surely come in the second or third attempts, and emphasised that job fairs are a continuous process.

Other notable attendees at the event included Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Polavaram MLA Ch Balaraju, AP Trikar Chairman Boragam Srinivasulu, HUDDA Chairman Peddiboyina Siva Prasad, District Skill Development Corporation Officer N Jitendra Babu, CR Reddy College Secretary Dr MBSV Prasad, Correspondent Jasti Mallikharjunudu, Principal Dr K Venkateswara Rao, District Placement Officer K Praveen, Skill Development Corporation Coordinators V Ravishyam, K Rambabu, V Kishore, Karthik, Ramakrishna, Nagaraju, Ramakrishna Naidu, Suresh, Satyanarayana, Shyam Bhushan, representatives from various companies, their technical teams, unemployed youth and their family members, alliance leaders, and others.