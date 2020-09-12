A former software engineer incarnates as illicitly distilled liquor maker

Tirupati: Covid-19 outbreak crisis leads to many changes in everyone's life, in the line a former software engineer has incarnated as Illicitly distilled liquor (IDL) maker due to lost his job in abroad recently. This came into light on Saturday wee hours at Gayathri Nagar in the heart of Tirupati city. On a tip of the Chittoor SEB Police, Tirupati local SEB Inspector Dheeraj Reddy and his team raided a residence which was located opposite SP Women's University.

In the house, they found a software engineer is making an IDL in countryside method, and he is using big size earthen pots for making IDL as a cottage industry in his residence. As part of IDL making accused set up earthen pots one on top of the other and fixed a tap to it.

According to Tirupati SEB Assistant Excise Superintendent (AES) M Sudheer Babu, SEB cops nabbed one Mathavalam VamsiKrishnaReddy (29) belongs to Thotapalli of Pakala Mandal in Chittoor District presently residing in GayathriNagar opposite to Mahila University entrance. Reportedly he has learnt the IDL making process skills by watching YouTube. And started the IDL making and selling the business as a cottage industry in the Tirupati city.

During the raiding time, SEB cops shocked by the seeing 70 litres of IDL bottles and 400 litres of fermented Jaggery Wash which was using in IDL making, as well as in the house SEB police seized 44 Old Admiral VSOP Brandy of Karnataka liquor of each 1000ml from the same house. Then SEB Inspector Tirupati Urban arrested Vamsi Krishna Reddy (29) and seized all apparatus which he was using for IDL making, and a two-wheeler was also seized by the cops from the scene of the offence. In the case, police noticed that one more accused younger brother of VamsiKrishan who involved his accomplice. Tirupati SEB Inspector Dheeraj Reddy has registered a case and started the investigation.