A man awarded 20 years jail for sexual assault of minor

Nandyal: In a significant legal ruling, the Pocso Court in Kurnool sentenced Telugu Gangadhar, a 32-year-old resident of Regadaguduru village, to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a Rs 25,000 fine for sexually assaulting a minor.

The case (Cr.No.160/2022) was registered under Section 376 IPC and Section 5(1) r/w 6 of the Pocso Act.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Nandyal police have stated that the incident came to light when the victim’s mother, Saroja, noticed her daughter’s deteriorating health and took her to Nandyal Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed her pregnancy.

Based on the victim’s statement, the police arrested the accused and remanded him. The case was thoroughly investigated under the supervision of senior police officials, including then SDPOs C Maheshwar Reddy and Shruti.

A charge sheet with testimony from 20 witnesses was filed before the District & Sessions Judge, Pocso Court, Kurnool. The trial, monitored by Nandyal District SP Adhiraj Singh Rana and DSP R Ramanji Naik, led to the prosecution presenting substantial evidence, resulting in the guilty verdict.

Special Public Prosecutor CV Srinivasulu effectively argued the case, ensuring justice for the victim.

The efforts of investigating officers, including Atmakur Rural CI M Suresh Kumar Reddy and Velugodu SI Suresh Babu, were acknowledged by the district authorities.