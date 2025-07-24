A ventilator donated to VIMS

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to help meet emergency service, a ventilator was donated to Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The ventilator was given away by the Indus Hospital and its MD Dr Sridhar, CEO Chandra Mouli and general manager (Operations) Sudheer handed over the ventilator to VIMS director K Rambabu.

Appreciating the hospital management, Dr Rambabu mentioned that contributing to the emergency care is commendable and it would help in providing better medical services to patients.

He stressed that ventilators are very essential for patients in need of emergency treatment. Speaking on the occasion, Indus Hospital MD said that Rs 12 lakh was invested for the ventilator as part of the hospital’s corporate social responsibility initiative.