ABRSM demands release of pending DAs
Tirupati: The State government is under increasing pressure to release three pending Dearness Allowances (DAs), amounting to approximately 12 per cent of the basic salary, for teachers and employees of government educational institutions. These DAs, sanctioned by the Central Government for the period from January 2024 to July 2025, remain unpaid.
Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Maha Sangh (ABRSM) has taken the lead in demanding justice. In a memorandum sent to the Chief Minister, Finance Minister, Education Minister, and senior officials, ABRSM state president Prof YV Rami Reddy and general secretary Dr DSVS Balasubramaniam have urged the government to release the pending DAs in the upcoming State cabinet meeting on June 19.
ABRSM also highlighted that the arrears of DAs from January 2023 to July 2023 have not been cleared, further exacerbating financial strain on government employees. Citing recent Supreme Court and High Court rulings in similar cases from West Bengal, where the courts affirmed that DAs are a rightful part of employee salaries and cannot be withheld by state governments, ABRSM reminded the Andhra Pradesh government of its obligation to comply with the law.