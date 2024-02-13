Live
- Oracle logs 50% growth in cloud consumption in India, unveils new capabilities
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari hands over cheque of Rs. 3lakh to TDP cadre in Puttaparthi
- Sensex gains 500 points led by private sector banks
- Scientists identify water molecules on asteroids for 1st time
- Microsoft Teases New Features for Sticky Notes App
- Farooq Abdullah again skips ED summons
- Best Galentine's Day 2024 Ideas for Girls' Night Out
- NCSC to visit Sandeshkhali on Feb 15, to probe sexual assault allegations
- Canadian International School students outshines at ‘Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards’
- JSW partners Japan's JFE Steel to set up Rs 5,500 cr electric steel plant in K'taka
Just In
ACB court adjourns the hearing of petition on Lokesh's Red Book issue
Highlights
The ACB court postponed the hearing of a case involving TDP National General Secretary Lokesh, who was accused of threatening government officials in...
The ACB court postponed the hearing of a case involving TDP National General Secretary Lokesh, who was accused of threatening government officials in the name of Red Book. Last year, the CID issued a notice with court orders after officials approached the ACB court, alleging that Lokesh had been using the Red Book to intimidate them.
The court on Tuesday considered a petition by the CID to arrest Lokesh, citing his violation of provisions under 41A by threatening to include officials' names in the Red Book.
The court adjourned the case until the 21st of this month.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS