ACB court adjourns the hearing of petition on Lokesh's Red Book issue

The ACB court postponed the hearing of a case involving TDP National General Secretary Lokesh, who was accused of threatening government officials in the name of Red Book. Last year, the CID issued a notice with court orders after officials approached the ACB court, alleging that Lokesh had been using the Red Book to intimidate them.

The court on Tuesday considered a petition by the CID to arrest Lokesh, citing his violation of provisions under 41A by threatening to include officials' names in the Red Book.

The court adjourned the case until the 21st of this month.