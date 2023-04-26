ACB sleuths carry out surprise checks

Visakhapatnam: Based on the instructions of DGP K Rajendranath Reddy, the officials from Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted surprise raids at Sub-Registrar and Tahsildar offices across various places of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the ACB sleuths, the surprise raids resulted from the complaints received from ACB app and call centre 14400.

The searches were being carried out at various places, including Badvael Sub Registrar office, Kadapa, rural SROs in Tirupati and Anantapur, SRO in Tuni, Narsapuram in Eluru, Kandukur in Nellore and Jagadamba SRO in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, searches were also conducted at the MRO office of Medikonduru in Guntur and Jalamur in Srikakulam district along with several other offices.

Further information is awaited.