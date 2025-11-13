Advocates seek protection, submit petition to Lokesh

Vijayawada: After completing padayatra from Dhone to Vijayawada demanding the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Advocates Protection Act, representatives of the legal fraternity met IT minister Nara Lokesh at his residence at Undavalli and submitted a memorandum highlighting the need for immediate enforcement of the Act.

The delegation included AP State Bar Federation president AK Basha, general secretary Y Siva Subrahmanyam, Dhone Bar Association members L Krishna Prasad and K Eshwarayya, Bezwada Bar Association joint secretary G Varaha Lakshmi and senior advocate Gottipati Ramakrishna Prasad.

During the meeting, minister Nara Lokesh recalled that he had promised implementation of the Advocates Protection Act during his election campaign.

He assured the delegation that the government is in the process of framing the necessary procedures and will ensure the Act’s implementation at the earliest.

Expressing gratitude, president A K Basha thanked the minister for responding immediately and assuring prompt action toward bringing the Act into force.

Meanwhile, as a mark of protest against the bomb blast in Delhi, advocates under the leadership of the Bezwada Bar Association president observed a two-minute silence and wore black badges on Wednesday to express solidarity and pay homage to the victims of the tragic incident.